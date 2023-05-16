Ooni of Ife set to marry 7th wife in less than a year

Reports circulating online suggest that the palace has sent invitations to relatives and dignitaries for the wedding Thanksgiving service and reception of the new queen, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The traditional entry of the Queen into the esteemed Ife Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife will precede the event, symbolising her integration into the royal household.

This wedding thanksgiving follows the recent marriage of the prominent Yoruba monarch to his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun, which was held at MRA Community Hall 15, Tokunbo Macaulay Street, Magodo Phase 2, Shangisha, Lagos State.

During the ceremony, the new Queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth, will be officially welcomed by the royal guards, palace chiefs, and royal staff, representing the Yoruba monarch.

Ooni of Ife Married 6 wives in less than 2 months

His first marriage took place on September 6, 2022, when he tied the knot with Mariam Anako, hailing from the Ebira tribe in Kogi State. The following day, September 7, 2022, Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, an indigene of Ondo, became his second wife.

On October 9, 2022, the Monarch entered into matrimony with Tobi Phillips, a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State, as his third wife. Shortly after, on October 14, 2022, Ashley Afolashade Adegoke, an Ile-Ife princess, became his fourth wife.