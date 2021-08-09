The movie star and singer made this known during an exclusive chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

"There's a long list of people you're alleged to have slept with," Chude asked.

Onyeka Onwenu replied: "Absolutely. " Chude then goes on to name some of the people, saying: "Sony Okosun, Fela --"

"Sunny Ade," Onwenu interjects. Chude continues: "Obasanjo..."

And Onyeka Onwenu added "Yes. They even said he married me. Ahn ahn, what is this? If he's going to marry me, then we'll make it public."

She further spoke about receiving a marriage proposal from the legendary Fela Kuti.

"Fela is a trickster. He knew I'd say no. I think it was his way of thanking me for coming out in support of him when he was jailed," she said.

She went on to talk about her marriage and how she was emotionally abused.

"The marriage was incredible, it was incredibly beautiful, it was passionate, We were friends. We were the sort of friends who could stay in the house for a month without stepping out and we were preoccupied, reading (the) newspaper, doing whatever. He was a very good friend," she said.

“But sometimes when things happen to people they changed and sometimes, instead of taking it out on the people who have caused the problem, it’s expedient to take it out on the closest people to you, that happened."

"Why did I take it for so long? Because I loved him and I loved my children and my children loved their father. So you make sacrifices because of the family."

"But there comes a time when you have to say, I’ve done enough of the sacrificing and if you really care about the children, you save yourself, because it could have killed me, it could have killed me."

"So, you save yourself. I was going down and then, my brother comes in. It took my brother calling me aside one day to say ‘you’re losing yourself."