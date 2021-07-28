Onyeka Onwenu blasts Obi Cubana's extravagant burial for mom, says she wants to be buried quietly

The burial tagged 'The burial of the year' was the most talked-about about event for weeks in the streets and on social media.

The actress, author and music veteran made this known when she penned an article for PremiumTimes.

"I told a friend just days before the most outrageous burial of Innyom Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu in Oba, Anambra State in July that I had given my family instructions on how to bury me when my time comes. Do it quickly, quietly and privately," she wrote.

"Celebrate me with prayers, lunch, or dinner afterwards. Share some jokes about me and laugh. Mourn, yes, but not excessively."

"Make merriment and then go about your business. If my friends want to celebrate me, they should do so while I am alive, so that I can enjoy it with them, not when I am gone and have no idea about this. That is me Onyeka Onwenu."

She, however, cleared the air about her thoughts on the lavish spendings during the burial, admitting that she didn't condemn the act.

"The point I make here is that there are different strokes for different folks, even within a family. I do not condemn anyone for how they mourn, with their hard-earned money but I am very uncomfortable with lavish display of wealth on any occasion, especially in a time of hardship and lack for most others," she wrote.

In another part of the article, she wrote about the burial being obscene and insensitive.