"Only bum bum can make me leave the studio" - Kizz Daniel reveals

Onyema Courage

Kizz Daniel appears to be an outspoken member of the bum gang.

The Buga crooner stated in a recent tweet on his verified Twitter account that he is a bum guy and that only a 'bum bum' can get him out of the studio. Remember how Kizz Daniel revealed yesterday that he has a joint extended play with Davido on the way.

At the same time, he reacted to a tweet from a fan who asked him if he is a bum gang member or a boobs gang member. The fan asked, "Ass or boobs??? Let’s end this debate once and for all".

Replying, Kizz Daniel wrote, "Ass I love bum bum . Only bum bum can make me leave the studio".

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

