The Buga crooner stated in a recent tweet on his verified Twitter account that he is a bum guy and that only a 'bum bum' can get him out of the studio. Remember how Kizz Daniel revealed yesterday that he has a joint extended play with Davido on the way.
"Only bum bum can make me leave the studio" - Kizz Daniel reveals
Kizz Daniel appears to be an outspoken member of the bum gang.
Recommended articles
At the same time, he reacted to a tweet from a fan who asked him if he is a bum gang member or a boobs gang member. The fan asked, "Ass or boobs??? Let’s end this debate once and for all".
Replying, Kizz Daniel wrote, "Ass I love bum bum . Only bum bum can make me leave the studio".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng