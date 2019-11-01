BBNaija season 4 ex-housemate, Cindy Okafor was recently called out by an online fashion store owner for allegedly breaching an agreement they had.

The online fashion store owner, whose name was given as Isabella Edem, called out Cindy for allegedly not fulfilling her side of an agreement after being given a free dress.

Isabella Edem, who runs Beunique fashion store on Instagram alleged that Cindy wore one of her products in her Instagram pictures and refused to give her credit for the cloth.

She went further to allege that she had an agreement with Cindy to tag and mention her brand in the picture but she failed. Edem further alleged that when she called Cindy to correct the error, she merely hissed and ended the call abruptly.

Before now, few other online store owners have called out Cindy for allegedly refusing to honour their agreement.

A screenshot of the allegations by Beunique fashion owner on Instagram after Cindy posted her picture allegedly wearing the brand's dress.

Weeks after leaving the BBNaija house, an online store, Megmarioempire had accused Cindy of posting a picture wearing their shoe without tagging the store. The online store claimed Cindy got a pair of shoes with the agreement that she tags their brand when she wears and posts the picture on Instagram.

An Instagram user, Ifeoluwa Bukola with the handle, @Ifeoluwabukola505 claimed Cindy blocked her after collecting a free dress from her, promising to promote her brand.

In a post that seems to be responding to the allegations, Cindy shared another post saying 'it seems some people are ungrateful.'