On-Air Personality Lolo loses mum

Odion Okonofua

The OAP announces the demise of her mother.

Nigerian On-Air Personality Omotunde Adebowale-David popularly known as Lolo has lost her mother.

The popular OAP shared the news of her mother's demise via her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

"Lord who am I to question your will but I know I can't breathe right now......if love could keep you here with me I loved you sooo much ...maami," she wrote.

Colleagues and friends of the OAP took to the comment section of her page where the condoled with her over her mother's death.

"you did your best for her.. she is fulfilled. So sorry love," OAP Dotun wrote.

Bovi, Kayode Peters and others also sent their condolence messages to the OAP.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

