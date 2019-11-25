One of Nigeria's most popular On-Air personalities, Do2dtun has joined the list of celebrities with beautiful houses.

The On-Air personality and sometimes hypeman took to his Instagram page on Sunday, November 24, 2019, where he shared a photo of his new house.

"#BeInspired .. Exalt GOD... I mean it... Exalt his holy name always & work super HARD! 🙏🏾❤️...," he captioned the photo of the beautiful edifice.

Congratulations to Do2dtun on this huge step. Over the last two years, we've seen a steady increase in celebrities who have gotten new houses.

From Mercy Aigbe, Mayorkun and even Kiss Daniels, we've seen these guys spend a lot to own sprawling mansions,

Mayorkun buys a new crib

Back in February 2018, Mayourkun joined the list of celebrities with homes as he showed off his newly acquired property.

The rising star dropped a hint on what looks like his new crib on his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, where he is seen standing beside a new house with the caption "Humble beginnings!"

Kiss Daniel reportedly acquires 2nd crib

In the case of Kiss Daniel, it was a situation of the singer acquiring his second in the space of just a few years. The music and hitmaker made this known on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, when he posted a photo of his latest addition to his properties via his Instagram page. The singer thanked his fans for their support as he posed in front of the magnificent edifice

"All thanks to GOD Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way amen #FBI #Havenhomes," he captioned the photo.