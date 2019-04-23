The award-winning actress made this known during an interview with The Guardian while reacting to her recent clash with the federal government.

According to her, she wasn't even moved by the comments made by the people in the corridors of power, because she has faced bigger battles before.

“I’m not overwhelmed by the reactions, especially the negative ones. I expected them. These ones were just talking. I faced bullets before. I faced military men pointing guns at me, and so, the negative reactions were nothing to me. And why would I want to ruffle any nest? Who doesn’t want to hide his or her head? Do you know that when I had cause to speak up against previous governments, I was attacked? Not by words alone. But my business, my personal life, my finances were attacked. It is not something I enjoy doing, but sometimes, I worry too like every other normal human being. I worry about my safety. I worry for the safety of people around me,” she said.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde broke the Internet a few days ago and it wasn't because of any movie rather it was because of the statements she made against the federal government.

She had called out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari over the economy and the rampant brutality and killings of innocent Nigerians by men of the Police Force.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde calls out Osinbanjo over police brutality

The award-winning actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She expressed shock over the Vice President's silence over the way and manner SARS has turned the country into a death trap.

"@profosibanjo it is shocking that Nigeria has turned into a death trap under your watch and you are silent!!! You are silent!!!!! At a time like this under your leadership," she wrote.

Omotola's bashing of the government didn't go down well with those at the corridors of power as they replied her in a statement that sparked off a conversation nationwide.