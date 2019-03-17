In the years past, she was able to participate in gatherings aiming to inspire a positive direction in the country. At the moment, she does not see that type of energy among young people if compared to her days.

She noted this on Saturday, March 16, 2019, via Twitter.

"The youths sometimes are the ones that discourage you unfortunately. As an activist, besides passion , you have to feel encouragement .

"Like the ppl you’re doing it for are behind you... Many Nigerian youth are morally and physiologically Lost. I’m sorry but this is the reality."

The comment was in response to a youth who pledged to support her in case she is able to rejuvenate her old personality that will be interested in being an activist again.

She still is, with her frequent thoughts about issues affecting the society. But in her mind she is wondering if she can ever get back to complete immersion. Returning to 9 years ago, she was part of a rally that is believed to have set the standard for future events.

"I’m afraid I might be loosing my fire! I was so on fire here! I still feel the burner bringing the heat ... just unsure I haven’t lost the hope in humanity to light it again as much."

She makes clear to a Twitter profile a day after that she has never committed to a campaign that has drifted from being classified as a good cause.