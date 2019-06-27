Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is probably one of the happiest women on earth at the moment as her daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde bags two degrees at the age of 19.

The obviously excited movie star and mum took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, where she shared photos and videos from the graduation ceremony. Even though her husband and herself were absent from the graduation ceremony, she thanked her son who represented them and the friends who showed up to celebrate with their daughter.

"It's Raining blessings!!! I have seen the Lord's goodness...please join me as I celebrate. My Twinny @miiimiii_e just Graduated!!!. 2 Degrees! Associate of Art in Merchandise Product Development and A Bachelors of Science in Business Management. Both by the age of 19 !!! #Capt who was scheduled to be with her couldn't make it as date for his simulator dragged and he was stuck in SA.

"However, the family was Ably represented by @michael_ekeinde and our loving friends. Thank you, Irene, Clotilde, Everyone and Congrats Mimi... I can't wait to see where Next your journey takes you. Love you loads #fidmgraduation #productdeveloper #businessmanagement #businessmanager🎈🎊👩‍🎓🎊🎈🥂," she wrote.

Instagram/Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Congratulations to Meraiah Ekeinde and the entire Ekeinde clan on this latest achievement from all of us at PULSE. Let's just say its graduation season at the Ekeindes dynasty as a few months ago, Princess who happens to be Omotola's first daughter also graduated from university.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's 1st daughter graduates from university [Photos]

The award-winning actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where she shared photos and videos from the graduation ceremony. She went to caption the photos with a quote;

"And My First Baby just Graduated!!!! Congratulations @tolar_ek !!!! 🎊🎊🎊🎈🎈🎈 It is the Lord’s Doing and it is Marvelous in Our Eyes! Thank you, Lord....! Yes, Lord. #Godisdoingit #TourismandHospitalityManagement #firstgraduate," she wrote.

Princess is Omotola and Mathew Ekiende's first daughter and she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus.