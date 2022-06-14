RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Do not trigger me' - Omolara Olukotun warns Mercy Aigbe

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]

Larrit and Aigbe got into a free for all fight during an event in Lagos.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the businesswoman warned the actress to desist from talking about her on social media.

"LISTEN CAREFULLY, THIS IS SOCIAL MEDIA, PUBLIC PLATFORM. BUT DONT CALL MY NAME TO ADDRESS ISSUES U DONT WANT ME TO REACT TO PERIOD," she wrote.

"AV IGNORED EVERY URGE TO EXPLAIN & SHALAYE, & I DIDNT MENTION ANYONE NAME TO CHASE CLOUT COS THAT WHAT U SOCIAL MEDIA PPLE WILL TURN IT INTO, SO PLS DO NOT TRIGGER ME, BY MENTIONING MY NAME HENCEFORTH 😎😎."

Larrit's post came hours after Aigbe had shared her side of the story after their fight at the event.

According to Aigbe, Larrit has been bullying her on social media for years.

"I have been bullied several times online by Larrit (Lara). She calls me unprintable names unprovoked. Yesterday, she took it a step further by physically assaulting me. I was a friend's store opening to celebrate with her," s he wrote.

Mercy Aigbe says Larrit has been bullying her online for years
Mercy Aigbe says Larrit has been bullying her online for years Pulse Nigeria

She also recounted what transpired the day she was attacked by the socialite at the event.

According to Aigbe, Larrit threw a bottle at her but unfortunately, the bottle hit someone else.

The two women were guests at the opening of a plaza belonging to another socialite Remmy Gold over the weekend.

Drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.

It didn't take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage] Pulse Nigeria

It took the intervention of the other guests from preventing the women to cause bodily harm to each other.

It is not clear why the women got into a fight.

However, a popular blogger has alleged that the two women got into a fight over a romantic relationship with a man.

Aigbe is currently married to media mogul, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress is yet to release any statement following the ugly incident.

Larrit is a Lagos-based businesswoman and socialite. She owns a boutique in one of the business districts in Lekki and Akoka.

Odion Okonofua

