Omawumi says she was almost seriously hurt by the police

It appears that Omawumi is the latest victim of the Nigerian Police Force brutality as she has come out to say she was almost hurt seriously by them.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter page on Sunday, September 23, 2018, Omawumi said she was disrespected and almost hurt if not standing her ground to the overzealous men of the Nigerian Police Force.

"I'm a proud Nigerian that louds the effort of the NPF(Nigeria police force) but today I was a victim of uniformed officers that abused their office.

''If you want to stop and search.. do it respectfully. I was disrespected today and if I didn't put my foot down or I didn't know my rights, I would have ended up seriously hurt.

She went on to advice everyone to do better in any position we find ourselves.

"We can do better by ourselves.. in any position we find ourselves. You owe it to your citizens to be/do better...," she concluded.

Omawunmi is the second celebrity who has been allegedly harassed by men of the Nigerian Police Force over the last few weeks. We can all recall that a few weeks ago, rapper, Zoro escaped gunshots from men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS.

Zoro allegedly escapes gunshots from SARS

Just when we thought the last had been heard of the constant harassment of innocent citizens and celebs by men of SARS, they struck again and this time the unlucky victim is Zoro who allegedly escaped their gunshots in a recent fracas.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 15, 2018, the rapper revealed how he almost lost his life to the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad. He also shared a photo of himself looking all battered and overwhelmed.

"Sars in port harcourt. You double-cross us, flash torch, we stop, you begin shoot? We come down you still Dey shoot? Mr Mike and wachukwu weldone.." he tweeted.