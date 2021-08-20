RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Olu of Warri designate Tsola Emiko spoils himself with Rolls Royce and Bentley ahead of coronation

The Omoba's Rolls Royce and Bentley cars are the 2021 editions.

Olu of Warri, Omoba Emiko.

The Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko has gotten for himself a Rolls Royce and Bentley ahead of his coronation this weekend.

The customized Rolls-Royce will be used to usher in Emiko as the new king on Saturday, the day of his coronation while the Bentley will be used for the thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 22.

Emiko is expected to ride from his seclusion (Idaniken), to Warri Club in the Rolls-Royce on the day of his Coronation.

On arrival at the Warri Club, he would walk into a waiting regatta boat and proceed to Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral abode of the Itsekiri people.

Omoba Tsola Emiko who has been in Idaniken (seclusion) since April 5th is to be crowned on Saturday as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom.

