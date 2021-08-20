Olu of Warri designate Tsola Emiko spoils himself with Rolls Royce and Bentley ahead of coronation

The customized Rolls-Royce will be used to usher in Emiko as the new king on Saturday, the day of his coronation while the Bentley will be used for the thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 22.

Emiko is expected to ride from his seclusion (Idaniken), to Warri Club in the Rolls-Royce on the day of his Coronation.

On arrival at the Warri Club, he would walk into a waiting regatta boat and proceed to Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral abode of the Itsekiri people.