Olamide takes a ride in his new Bentley car

Olamide takes delivery of his newly acquired Bentley car.

It is raining Bentleys in the Nigerian music industry and coming weeks after the purchase of his new luxury car, Olamide has been spotted taking a ride around town in it.

In an Instagram video shared by DJ Spinall, he shows both of them in the new ride and he shared it with the caption, ''Interior Bentley fit me Die, congratulations.''

Earlier today, we reported another musician, Kizz Daniel who also bought for himself a new Bentley car coming a week after the release of his sophomore album, ''No Bad Songz''.

The list of celebrities who have expanded their garages during the course of the year continues to increase with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Duncan Mighty , Zoro, L.A.X all taking hold of new rides this year.

Check out LAX's N20M SUV and it is sleek! [Photo]

Guys you've got to check out LAX's new SUV , it is definitely one of those cars you buy and just go wild with celebrations. LAX couldn't hide his joy over his car as he took to his Instagram page on Monday, October 1, 2018. According to him, if you are into music, just don't box yourself in that circle, rather spread your tentacles and find other sources of income.

"#NewWhipAlert #20millionnairapere when doing music; don't limit yourself to just money from music. Build new doors, break open some; above all keep doing you. Make money, drink water and mind your business. Happy independence," he captioned the photo.