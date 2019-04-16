The newly elected governor of Ogun state made this announcement via his Instagram page on Monday, April 15, 2019.

According to Dapo Abiodun, there will be 10 committees which will see to the transition process.

For Olamide and Eniola Badmus, they will both function as members of the Commerce and Industry committee.

Since the emergence of democracy in 1999, we've seen a number of celebrities not just join politics but also get political appointments in government. From Richard Mofe-Damijo, Okey Bakassi, Tony One Week, Nkiru Sylvanus, Desmond Elliot and most recently Yul Edochie, the list is endless of celebs who have found their way into the corridors of power.

Yul Edochie was a one time SSA to the governor of Anambra state

A few months after announcing his intention to run for president of Nigeria, Yul Edochie was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Anambra state, Willy Obiano on Creative and Entertainment media.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Friday, July 6, 2018, According to the former governorship candidate in Anambra state, he is full of thanks to Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra state for trusting in him and he won't let his people down.