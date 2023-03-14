Olamide details why he signed Fireboy, Asake and others

The YBNL boss claimed that when he discovered he had accumulated so much wealth that he didn't know what to do with it, he made the decision to sign fresh musicians.

The rapper claimed it was his way of giving back to the community by deciding to support up-and-coming musicians in realising their aspirations of becoming household names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baddo said, “I just started stacking up money and the money was becoming too much for me. I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t have anything to do with this money. I need to sign new guys. Let me spend money on people. You know it is just like my own way of giving back to society.”

Many successful musicians, including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML Asake, and others, have benefited from Olamide's guidance in shaping their musical careers.