Olamide Baddo has given an explanation of his reasoning behind signing artists like Fireboy DML, Asake, and others to his record company.
Olamide details why he signed Fireboy, Asake and others
Olamide founded the YBNL record label in 2012.
The YBNL boss claimed that when he discovered he had accumulated so much wealth that he didn't know what to do with it, he made the decision to sign fresh musicians.
The rapper claimed it was his way of giving back to the community by deciding to support up-and-coming musicians in realising their aspirations of becoming household names.
Baddo said, “I just started stacking up money and the money was becoming too much for me. I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t have anything to do with this money. I need to sign new guys. Let me spend money on people. You know it is just like my own way of giving back to society.”
Many successful musicians, including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML Asake, and others, have benefited from Olamide's guidance in shaping their musical careers.
