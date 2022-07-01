RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My love for Nigeria was pure until Buhari happened' - Okey Bakassi

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Okey Bakassi [Instagram/OkeyBakassi]
Okey Bakassi [Instagram/OkeyBakassi]

The veteran comedian made this known via his Twitter page on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Recommended articles

"I lost my "virginity" under Buhari's administration...yes!...my love for Nigerian was pure and unbroken until Buhari happened to us in 2015. I can't recognise my beloved country anymore," he tweeted.

Bakassi's tweet is coming weeks after he mocked those who criticised one of the presidential candidates, Peter Obi, over his trip to Egypt.

The Labour Party presidential candidate had recently tweeted about his trip to the Northern African country.

"Peter Obi critics are angry he went to Egypt for serious business instead of medical checkup in London," he tweeted.

Since the election season began, several Nigerian celebrities have been vocal about not just their choices but also about citizens' participation in the forthcoming elections.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!" Peter Okoye of PSquare tweeted.

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voter registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPSquare]
Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPSquare] Pulse Nigeria

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.

While for some like Okon Lagos, they will be selling their votes to the highest bidder.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My love for Nigeria was pure until Buhari happened' - Okey Bakassi

'My love for Nigeria was pure until Buhari happened' - Okey Bakassi

‘Prophetess’, ‘My Village People’ & all the titles coming to Netflix this July

‘Prophetess’, ‘My Village People’ & all the titles coming to Netflix this July

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix

Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

Chacha Eke Faani and family

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

The governorship candidate of ADC, Tonte Ibraye and his deputy, Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TonteIbraye]