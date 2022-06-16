Okey Bakassi mocks those criticising Peter Obi over trip to Egypt

"Peter Obi critics are angry he went to Egypt for serious business instead of medical checkup in London," he tweeted.

The Labour Party presidential candidate had recently tweeted about his trip to the Northern African country.

"I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO," he tweeted.

Since the election season began, several Nigerian celebrities have been vocal about not just their choices but also about citizens' participation in the forthcoming elections.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!" Peter Okoye of PSquare tweeted.

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.