Okey Bakassi has a message for busybodies on social media

Okey Bakassi a message for people who we like to term busybodies who tend to drop unnecessary comments on social media post.

The veteran comedian made his frustrations known on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, where he posted a video. According to him, it is really unwarranted for anyone to make comments on social media especially if they have no knowledge of the topic.

"It has become very clear to me why people fail exams is not common sense if you don't understand something you ask questions. Even in African culture those days when things are too confusing they ask the oracle to even find the answer. So why rush to click the reply button on someone's post on social media when you don't understand the point. You reply and just talk nonsense, off point.

"Something wen nor concern the post you will just go and reply. If you read a post and move on, something go happen to you? I don't even understand, some people nor dey even borrow sense wetin you nor understand, ask questions, don't go to the public square and express your stupidity," he concluded.

This table Okey Bakassi is shaking has a lot of people on it and we know this is actually true. Over the last few months, we've seen celebrities come on social media to lament about the various irritating things they face. If they are not being faced by trolls, then it is those who have bombarded their inbox with financial problems.

Annie Idibia, Uti Nwachukwu and Stella Damasus make the list of celebrities who have been faced with followers or fans on social media begging for financial assistance. While the likes of Tboss, Jim Iyke, and Toke Makinwa have continued to battle trolls who spend time dragging them on social media.

Annie Idibia is sending a warning to those fans and followers who keep begging her for money on social media as it is beginning to piss her off . The actress made this known on her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 16, 2018. According to her, in a series of post on her Instagram stories, she said she also has her own issues and struggles and is fed up with followers sending her messages asking for financial assistance.

"Please, I beg you stop asking me for money! It is beginning to really piss me off...n, worse are the people who constantly insult me if I don't respond or say I don't have. This is to every single person sending me account numbers, begging for money every sec of the day!!! Me sef I be human being oooo!!! I have my own issues and struggles!!! We are all fighting the same battle ooo I have my own issues and problems," she wrote.

Stella Damasus says people would rather beg online than actually work

Stella Damasus has come for online beggars who would rather beg than even make an effort to work . The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018. According to Stella, a lot of people would rather beg online than actually work and when questioned, they get angry and end up calling out the celebrity.

"Like many others, I receive direct messages from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other. 90% of the time it's nothing medical or life-threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally. I try to follow up with these people and I find that they always end up in the same place (broke).

She went on to advice these online beggars that if they don't desist from this embarrassing act it would leave them in a constant state of poverty.