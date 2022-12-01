RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

Babatunde Lawal

The online video-sharing platform giant unveiled its creators' end-of-year lists on December 1, 2022, with OGB Recent, Sabinus, and Neptune 3 Studio on top.

OGB Recent, Sabinus and Neptune3 Studios top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year top 10 creators list.
OGB Recent, Sabinus and Neptune3 Studios top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year top 10 creators list.

YouTube has released a list ranking the top trending videos, music videos, shorts, video and creators in Nigeria today. This year’s list of creators see content creators and comedians OGB Recent and Sabinus occupy the first two positions while TV/film production outfit Neptune3 Studios follows in third place.

Recommended articles

The list, which is reflective of the most important moments in 2022, both online and offline, also features content from other categories, such as the music video for Mavins' 'Overloading' and the Nollywood romantic comedy from Uduak Isong TV.

The top 10 video creators on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 are:

  1. Real OGB Recent
  2. Oga Sabinus
  3. Neptune3 Studios
  4. official BRODA SHAGGI
  5. BrainJotter Comedian
  6. HouseOfAjebo
  7. TAAOOMA'S CABIN
  8. KieKieTV
  9. MSA previously My Story Animated
  10. OFFICER WOOS

Content creators like Shank Comics, Kikiru Official and Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye also featured on the Breakout creator's list, which showcases the newcomers who stood out this year.

The top 10 breakout creators on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 are:

  1. Neptune3 Studios
  2. Shank Comics
  3. DOUBLE DS TWINS
  4. KIRIKU OFFICIAL TV
  5. Stylebyreme
  6. Bimbo Ademoye TV
  7. Adam W
  8. The Geng
  9. Nurses lecture room
  10. wakawaka _doctor
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

Portable releases video, cries out over heat and fuel scarcity

Portable releases video, cries out over heat and fuel scarcity

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches FUZE Talent Hunt

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches FUZE Talent Hunt

Zoro taps Falz for new single, 'Naira to Pounds'

Zoro taps Falz for new single, 'Naira to Pounds'

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Assurance secured Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings

Assurance secured? Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'