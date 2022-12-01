YouTube has released a list ranking the top trending videos, music videos, shorts, video and creators in Nigeria today. This year’s list of creators see content creators and comedians OGB Recent and Sabinus occupy the first two positions while TV/film production outfit Neptune3 Studios follows in third place.
OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List
The online video-sharing platform giant unveiled its creators' end-of-year lists on December 1, 2022, with OGB Recent, Sabinus, and Neptune 3 Studio on top.
Recommended articles
The list, which is reflective of the most important moments in 2022, both online and offline, also features content from other categories, such as the music video for Mavins' 'Overloading' and the Nollywood romantic comedy from Uduak Isong TV.
The top 10 video creators on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 are:
- Real OGB Recent
- Oga Sabinus
- Neptune3 Studios
- official BRODA SHAGGI
- BrainJotter Comedian
- HouseOfAjebo
- TAAOOMA'S CABIN
- KieKieTV
- MSA previously My Story Animated
- OFFICER WOOS
Content creators like Shank Comics, Kikiru Official and Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye also featured on the Breakout creator's list, which showcases the newcomers who stood out this year.
The top 10 breakout creators on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 are:
- Neptune3 Studios
- Shank Comics
- DOUBLE DS TWINS
- KIRIKU OFFICIAL TV
- Stylebyreme
- Bimbo Ademoye TV
- Adam W
- The Geng
- Nurses lecture room
- wakawaka _doctor
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng