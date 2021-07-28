'You slept with a married footballer' - Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia shades BBNaija's Uriel

Uriel had taken to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, where she slammed certain women for trying to steal other women's partners.

"Pls why do women like other women's property?? I posted a picture of my Ex who is my good friend and his DM full. Even those telling me how much they love me done enter his dM saying don't show Uriel.. biko I've seen. I will never post my husband for Instagram biko I don't have energy for everyday Night vigil,'' she wrote.

Well, in what appeared to be a typical example of 'kettle calling pot black' Sonia took a swipe at the reality TV star, alleging that she slept with a married footballer.

"This girl doesn't have shame o. How about you fucking a married footballer. You go under his wife's comment section commenting and doing frien frien," she wrote.

"Hypocrites always the first to point accusing fingers. Be like it's time we start calling out these yeyebrities one by one. Aunty shut up and don't let me expose you. Stop running your mouth on IG. Learn from your olosho colleagues. After all, nobody DM your ex."

Sonia and her estranged husband's relationship have been severed for a while now.

The news about the crisis in their relationship first broke in 2020 after she removed his name from her Instagram profile.

In June 2021, she called him out on Instagram for fathering several children outside their marriage.