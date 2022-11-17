Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

It all began when media personality Frank Edoho said that he would never stop being perplexed by Igbo politicians in response to the criticism of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi from several South-East politicians.

He added that, unlike Yoruba and Hausa people, who support their candidates, Igbo are actively seeking ways to undermine and obstruct their kinsman, who has been given the exceptional opportunity to serve as President of the country.

In Frank's words, "Igbo politicians will never stop baffling me. You have the rare opportunity of one of your kin being President but instead of supporting and clamoring for him like Yoruba and Hausa people do with their candidates, you look for ways to disrupt and thwart him! Tufia Kwa!"

Latasha objected to Frank's statement, and urged him to cease making statements of this nature.

"This line of reasoning does not track!!! I do not expect every Yoruba friend of mine to vote for Asiwaju just because he is Yoruba! I do not expect every Northern person I know to vote Atiku strictly because they too are from the North," Latasha wrote. "Why should every Igbo person support Peter Obi just because he is Igbo? If PO becomes President will he be commander in chief of Igboland or an entire country made up of over 200 tribes??? Vote competence not culture!!! Stop this tribalistic talk!!!"

In response to Latasha's comment, Kunle Remi wrote: "Reading and understanding are two different fhingz [sic]"

Latasha fired back at the actor, advising him stick to resurrecting through mythical birds. This jab is taken from the actor's controversial role in Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo,' where he died and was brought back to life by a mythical bird.

"@kunleremiofficial stick to resurrection via mythical birds dear. It’s a surer track for you…," she commented.

Kunle responded by making fun of the circumstance and requesting a mental health facility for Latasha.

This is not the first time a celebrity has gone against another or a random person for their political views. Earlier this week, comedian Mr. Macaroni used his Twitter account to disparage a supporter of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.