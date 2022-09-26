RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OAP Toke Makinwa ends 12-year career

Babatunde Lawal
Toke Makinwa [Showmax]
Toke Makinwa [Showmax]

The star made the revelation on her Instagram page while celebrating her success; how she began in the profession as an amateur and has since progressed to become an experienced media personality and presenter.

In what seemed to be a heartwarming post, she wrote: "This has taken me so long to share but here we go. Guys, it has been 12 years since my first day on radio, and I finally take a bow.

“It’s been the most exciting 12 years of my life. (So many memories), I joined as a rookie and now I can say I’m leaving as a seasoned broadcaster.

As the queen of talk, I'll like to take you all on a new journey, please come with me. For some it’s not so new so I’ll say an elevated phase.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to #TMPod. TokeMoments has joined @eggcorndigital @eggcornpodcastnetwork and we can’t wait to show you the new elevated Toke moments. Stay Tuned. #podcast #nigerianpodcast"

The video that accompanied the post displayed photos and recordings of her last day at work, as well as comments from coworkers on how efficient she was and how much she would be missed.

Recall that earlier this year, Toke had appeared in Play Networks' Glamour Girls, playing one of the lead roles in the film. Presently, she is the host of Showmax's The Buzz, a commentary show on the BBNaija show.

