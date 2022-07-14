RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Tricia Eseigbe Kerry welcomes set of twins with hubby

Tricia Eseigbe and hubby, Kingsley Kelly [Instagram/MonalisaCode]
The movie star shared the big news via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

"IT BRINGS US DOUBLE JOY AS WE ANNOUNCE THE NEW ARRIVAL IN OUR FAMILY, BABY ISABELLA & BABY CHRISTABEL KERRY,'' she wrote.

"WE GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY & HONOUR. IT's THE LORD's DOING & IT's MARVELLOUS IN OUR SIGHT. WE REJOICE IN THE LORD FOR HIS PROVISION & HIS PRESERVATION. #ITCANONLYBEGOD."

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

It would be recalled that the actress and her husband welcomed their first child together in 2020 after ten years of marriage.

The actress and her hubby, Kelly tied the knot back in 2009.

They got married in a well-attended celebrity wedding ceremony.

Eseigbe is a Nollywood actress who became famous for her talk show 'Bold Faces' where she interviewed Nigerian footballers both at home and abroad.

