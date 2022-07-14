Nollywood veteran Tricia Eseigbe Kerry welcomes set of twins with hubby

"IT BRINGS US DOUBLE JOY AS WE ANNOUNCE THE NEW ARRIVAL IN OUR FAMILY, BABY ISABELLA & BABY CHRISTABEL KERRY,'' she wrote.

"WE GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY & HONOUR. IT's THE LORD's DOING & IT's MARVELLOUS IN OUR SIGHT. WE REJOICE IN THE LORD FOR HIS PROVISION & HIS PRESERVATION. #ITCANONLYBEGOD."

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

It would be recalled that the actress and her husband welcomed their first child together in 2020 after ten years of marriage.

The actress and her hubby, Kelly tied the knot back in 2009.

They got married in a well-attended celebrity wedding ceremony.