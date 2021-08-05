RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga to be buried on August 26

The movie star passed away on Friday, July 30, at the age of 64.

Nollywood veteran actress Rachel Oniga will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

This is according to her son, Mr Tunji Oniga who made this known during a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oniga said that the wake keep would hold August 26 at her residence in Magodo, Lagos State, while she would be laid to rest on August 27 at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.

“My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone ring and she is not there to take the call, the reality will be dawn on me," he said.

“She was a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others."

According to a statement released by her family, the movie star died from a heart-related issue.

Originally from Eku in Delta State, the movie star was born on 23 May 1957, in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

She made her Nollywood debut in the 1996 hit movie 'Onome.'

Oniga went on to star in several big productions including 'Sango,' and Wale Adenuga's television series, 'Super story.'

Her most recent movies include 'Chief Daddy,' 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' and 'My Village People.'

She was survived by three children and several grandchildren.

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga to be buried on August 26

