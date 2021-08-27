RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga laid to rest

Rachel Oniga was laid to rest on Friday, August 27, 2021 [HelenEventBlog]

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga has been laid to rest.

The movie star died on Friday, July 30, 2021.

She was buried on Friday, August 27, 2021, at a private cemetery in Lagos.

Friends, family and sympathisers were in attendance to pay their last respect to the movie star.

Oniga died from a heart-related issue in July.

Originally from Eku in Delta State, the movie star was born on 23 May, 1957, in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

She made her Nollywood debut in the 1996 hit movie 'Onome.'

Oniga went on to star in several big productions including 'Sango,' and Wale Adenuga's television series, 'Super story.'

Her most recent movies include 'Chief Daddy,' 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' and 'My Village People.'

She was survived by three children and several grandchildren.

May her soul rest in peace.

