Nigerian veteran actor, Prof. Ayobami Akinwale has died.

The movie star is reported to have died following a brief illness on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Until his death, he was a professor in the department of The Performing Arts at the University of Ilorin, Ilorin.

He was a thrilling thespian, a veteran Movie Producer, a laureate of the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA). [NET]

Akinwale is famous for his roles in movies like Sango (1997), Ladepo Omo Adanwo (2005), Iranse Aje (2007), and many others.

He was born in Ibadan and attended Methodist High School and, according to a Dawn Commission publication, the University of Ibadan before commencing academic work as a lecturer at The Polytechnic Ibadan.

He was the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Culture of University of Ilorin.

He was also the chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture. He was a judge on several cultural festivals across Nigeria.

He began his acting career in the 1970s featuring in television and drama productions. He won the Best Indigenous actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards.