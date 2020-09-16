Nollywood veteran, Louisa Nwobodo is dead.

According to reports, the movie star passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 78.

Nwobodo died shortly after collapsing in her car at St. Mulumbas Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu.

The report also says that she was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Until her death, she was a popular movie star from the late 1990s to the 2000s.

Nwobodo is known for her roles in some of Nollywood's classics; Indemnity (2006), Never Say Goodbye (2003), and Made in Cambridge (2006).

May her soul rest in peace.