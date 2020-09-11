Actress, Eucharia Anunobi has slammed a certain category of women who have a thing for wrecking marriages.

The Nollywood movie star in a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, September 11, 2020, called out women who hide under the disguise of being 'side chics' to ruin marriages.

"Having been lured and deceived into becoming a side chick, told by your captor that he will soon chase /divorce his wife. You, on your side, keep "servicing " him with all the sexual styles you can fathom, waiting to become the Mrs," she wrote.

"But before you know what is happening, oga Mrs is pregnant again, you ask ... your wife is pregnant again, why? And he says it's a mistake, don't worry, when she delivers, I will chase her away, but the circle continues and you're still servicing, still waiting, still being used, still being imprisoned."

"And even if you succeed and become the Mrs, you're forever looking back, never trusting your captor's faithfulness, seeing every female around him as a threat. No peace around you. You're even more wicked than your captor! WHO BEWITCHED YOU. WHO DO YOU LIKE THIS ?????? Aaaaah an enemy has done this!"

Anunobi wonders why these women cry foul when they eventually get married and are faced with karma. [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]

"Receive sense and be delivered in Jesus powerful name. Matthew 13 : 28 , Romans 12 : 1 - 2 , 2 Thessalonians 2 : 11 - 12 ,Galatians 3 : 1, Isaiah 48 : 22"

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor.

She rose to prominence in 1994 after starring in the hit movie 'Glamour Girls.'