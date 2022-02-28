Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

The popular actor passed away at the age of 81 after battling with an undisclosed illness for a long time.

According to a statement released by his family to Punch, the veteran actor died at his home in Ikom, Cross River State.

Until his death, Williams was popular for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

Williams was a poet, playwright and celebrated actor both in live theatre and on screen, earning him a prestigious national honour; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008.

The Nollywood veteran studied journalism at the London School of Journalism.

He then proceeded to study English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England to become a professional actor.

His family said the burial arrangements will be announced in due course.