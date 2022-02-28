RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

He died at the age of 81.

Nollywood veteran Chief Lari Williams [RezThaPoet]
Nollywood veteran Chief Lari Williams [RezThaPoet]

Veteran Nigerian actor Chief Lari Williams is dead.

Recommended articles

The popular actor passed away at the age of 81 after battling with an undisclosed illness for a long time.

According to a statement released by his family to Punch, the veteran actor died at his home in Ikom, Cross River State.

Until his death, Williams was popular for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

Williams was a poet, playwright and celebrated actor both in live theatre and on screen, earning him a prestigious national honour; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008.

The Nollywood veteran studied journalism at the London School of Journalism.

He then proceeded to study English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England to become a professional actor.

His family said the burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

May his soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife

Barzini releases new song, 'Freedom'

Barzini releases new song, 'Freedom'

Raving gospel songstress, Bimbo Ponmile releases powerful new song, 'You Do Me Well'

Raving gospel songstress, Bimbo Ponmile releases powerful new song, 'You Do Me Well'

An Afrobeats Hall of Fame is a fantastic cultural idea, but it can be done better [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

An Afrobeats Hall of Fame is a fantastic cultural idea, but it can be done better [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Asa evolves timeously on, 'V' and produces her most important album [Pulse Review]

Asa evolves timeously on, 'V' and produces her most important album [Pulse Review]

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Burna Boy activates album mode

Burna Boy activates album mode

T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

Ohemartin

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]