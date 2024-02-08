Nollywood star of 'Basi and Company', Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe passes away

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), disclosed her death in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Husseini wrote: “Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa, titled ‘Basi and Company’, has passed on.

“The actress and later day Pastor and star of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Forever’ and most recently ‘Sons of the Caliphate” reportedly died of Cancer today in Lagos.

