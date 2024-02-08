ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood star of 'Basi and Company', Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe passes away

News Agency Of Nigeria

NFVCB disclosed her death in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe [LinkedIn Nigeria]
Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe [LinkedIn Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), disclosed her death in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Husseini wrote: “Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa, titled ‘Basi and Company’, has passed on.

“The actress and later day Pastor and star of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Forever’ and most recently ‘Sons of the Caliphate” reportedly died of Cancer today in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter Ethel, after her. Good night good woman!.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's your bedtime - Jimmy Odukoya's message to South Africa's Bafana Bafana

It's your bedtime - Jimmy Odukoya's message to South Africa's Bafana Bafana

Beyoncé unveils new hair care line Cécred with a nostalgic launch video

Beyoncé unveils new hair care line Cécred with a nostalgic launch video

Here are 10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles

Here are 10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

This is how Shallipopi came up with his unique stage name

This is how Shallipopi came up with his unique stage name

Nollywood star of 'Basi and Company', Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe passes away

Nollywood star of 'Basi and Company', Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe passes away

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr wore a daring baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones.

See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards

Teni forewarns South Africa's football team [Dr. Dolor]

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

1xBet celebrates Davido Grammy recognitions

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions

Seun Kuti states that his life is always at stake[Areweonair.com]

People are trying to kill me for saying the truth - Seun Kuti