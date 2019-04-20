The movie director reportedly slumped and died while shooting a movie in Jos on Friday, April 19, 2019.

A check on Onyeabo’s Facebook account also confirmed the death of the movie director as the social media page has become a memorialized account.

A note on his Facebook page reads: “We hope people who love Ifeanyichukwu will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life”

Earlier in April, Guardian reported that Onyeabo’s new movie, ‘Tribe’ was ready to hit the cinemas.

Until his death, Onyeabo was a multiple award-winning filmmaker and stunt director.

May his soul rest in peace.