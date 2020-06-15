Some of the hottest photos a lot of people will be talking about on social media today are those of Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer.

The beautiful actress in a series of photos posted via her Instagram page on Monday, June 15, 2020, gave fans and admirers many reasons why she is classified as one of the hottest celebrities in the country.

"It feels good to be lost in the right direction. 💙 x💚#ǫᴜᴇᴇɴᴏғᴀʟʟǫᴜᴇᴇɴs👑," she captioned one of the photos.

Meurer's blue bikini and hat best describe a possible photoshoot for any model set to be the cover girl for any A-list fashion magazine