Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo confesses to using weight loss medication

The stellar actress spilled the tea about how she was able to go from 110kg down to 87kg during her interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo.

She detailed her experience noting that her journey started after visiting her daughter in the UK, where she was told by her medical practitioner that she needed to lose weight.

She said, "It was my doctor who said I should lose weight. I was 110 then, and he said I should lose weight to about 75. I was like ‘eleyi po ke’. But he said I should lose weight. So later on, I was just doing my thing but I started having some small small sickness, BP and stuff like that. So I just said, ok, let me start doing this thing."

Ronke, under the supervision of her medical doctor, began her weight loss journey and was able to go down to 82kg, but she felt that she was too slender. Afterward, she switched from the remedy called 'Speedy Weight loss' to another called 'Fat surrender', which she confessed helped her better.

"Now I’m between 86 and 87," she added proudly.

Going on, she vouched for the weight loss medications, emphasising that they work and aren't fake. However, she urged anyone intending to use them to do so properly.

She warned them saying, "It does work but you would know how to use it. Because if you use it too much, it may affect your liver, like if you don’t know how to use it. That is why if anybody wants to use it, If they want to buy, I will tell them, ‘if you want to buy, you have to eat’ It is very very important to eat. You have to eat because of the strength. If they listen to my advice, it will surely work for them."

The movie star also debunked the rumours that she augmented the size of her breasts, clarifying that they only look smaller because she lose weight.

This all stems from the year 2021, when Ronke trended across social media after posting her pictures online, sparking concern among her fans because she was noticeably thinner. Many speculated that she was suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

She has now laid the rumours to rest and is letting everyone know that she is hale and hearty.

