Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo and Dano Milk empower thousands at the Mega Carnival in Nsukka

This initiative was Rachael's vision to give back to her community and empower the less advantaged persons and widows in her community, and Dano Milk is proud to have supported her on this mission.

The carnival was a colorful and lively affair, packed with various activities and focused on the importance of education for children and empowering widows. The attendees had the opportunity to receive a range of items such as Dano milk goodie bags, food stuff for widows, educational materials for kids including school bags, lunch boxes, and more.

For the past six editions, the "Mega Carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka" has been a source of countless empowerment opportunities and giveaways for mothers and children. This year's edition was no different and exceeded all expectations with its remarkable success.

Several dignitaries including the Enugu state governor – H.E Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, were in attendance. The event was also graced by various celebrities, performing artists, and comedians, who ensured that the event was enjoyable for all.

Rachael Okonkwo expressed her appreciation to Dano Milk, as well as her friends, family, fans, and all attendees for supporting her vision and making the Mega Carnival a reality. She also highlighted her continuous support in empowering widows and giving back to the less privileged in society for years to come.

