Nollywood actress Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo (Omoborty) denies dating Senator Dino Melaye

Odion Okonofua

How one 'harmless' photo got mistaken for a romantic 'relationship.'

Nollywood actress Omoborty and former lawmaker Dino Melaye [Instagram/OfficialOmoborty] [Instagram/DinoMelaye]

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty, has denied dating Nigerian politician Dino Melaye.

In a lenghty post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, June 28, 2021, the voluptuous movie star denied the rumours which have been making waves for a while now.

"Few days ago my attention was drawn to an audio recording circulating on social media which I also listened to myself, purportedly accusing me of being romantically involved with Dino Melaye. It was shocking to hear about insinuations of snatching him from my colleague and being in a romantic relationship with him," she wrote.

"Considering my current engagement with my businesses and acting career, I ordinarily would have ignored and keep mute about it. But I decided against such action as my silence would seemingly and inadvertently give it a semblance of truth...as silence is termed to mean consent."

The movie star wondered how a harmless photo with the senator turned into an affair.

"I met Dino Melaye at a certain wedding ceremony in 2017 where we took photographs together just as I did with other guests and dignitaries at the party. Thereafter, I posted on my Instagram. Unknown to me posting a picture of myself and Dino only gave rumour mongers a field day to spread lies and unfounded allegations against me that I’m dating this particular man," she wrote.

"I unequivocally state and reaffirm that I am not and was never in any amorous relationship with him and neither am I in any form of entanglement with him."

Dino Melaye [Instagram/dinomelaye]
Dino Melaye [Instagram/dinomelaye]

"I will appreciate it, if this settles any misconception, assumptions, innuendos and falsehood about my alleged relationship with Dino Melaye. At this point I will like to state explicitly that I am certainly not involved in any form of relationship with him whatsoever."

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Melaye had laughed off the notion that he was in a relationship with a certain movie star.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

