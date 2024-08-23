ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Lolo alleges that men do body modifications all the time

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that while it is not as widely talked about in Africa as it is abroad, men still secretly undergo surgeries.

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts
The actress revealed this on a recent episode of her Say My Piece podcast, stressing that while women get body modification done more often, men also undergo body enhancements on the low.

She began, "Today we have a very interesting topic that we want to talk about and whether you like it or not, it has become the norm. I know a lot of times we say that women do body enhancements more, but let me shock you, men too are into body modification more."

Lolo acknowledged that while body modifications are not yet as widely discussed in Africa, they are gaining traction

"Men do it a lot but we're just not focusing on it in Africa just yet, I'm not saying it's prevalent; I said women do it more. Even if we look at the indices among men, maybe a small 5 percent, but it's being done now," she explained.

Lolo also mentioned that cosmetic procedures such as botox are becoming more common among men, pointing out specific procedures like subtle face lifts, and chin and eye area tightening.

She continued, "I have seen some men that I've subtly done facelifts in Nigeria. Sometimes it's the chin and around their eye to tighten the face a little. Men even take Botox, Charly Boy has come out to say that he takes Botox. That's a cosmetic procedure too, to give you a youthful look. In the world outside Africa, men do body modification all the time, they give themselves biceps, lipo, fake abs. Do you know that some men do penis enlargement now?"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges that men do body modifications all the time

