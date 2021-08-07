RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro loses mother

The actress says she will miss her mother terribly.

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, has announced the passing of her mother.

The actress, who announced the sad news via her verified Instagram page on Saturday, August 7, 2021, said she found it hard to believe that the death of her mother came so soon.

She said she will miss her mother terribly.

Lamenting on her loss, the actress wrote; "Julie girl…..There would have never been a good time for you to go, i never would have imagined it will be this soon. I still find this hard to believe. Maybe writing it down would! I don’t even know how to act anymore. I will miss you terribly.

"We all will. Mummy UWANILEEEE…. Hmm…

"What do you want me to tell Jayden? Who will comfort me? Who will comfort us? You were your children’s angel here on earth! Fly with the angels and keep watching over us. This one is hard! Rest Well Mom".

May her sould rest in peace.

