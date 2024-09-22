Nollywood actress Ini Edo announces engagement, set to have fairytale wedding

Edo made this known in a post via her Instagram handle, @iniedo, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The actress disclosed that she met her man while on vacation six months ago and their love has continued to blossom from then on.

Edo, who didn't give anything away about the identity of her lover, hinted that he proposed to her three months into their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote: “That bright Sunday morning six months ago, while on vacation, we crossed paths, and our lives never remained the same.

“Exactly three months later you asked me to be with you forever. How did I get so lucky?" she wrote with a picture.

The Nollywood actress described her would-be husband as a perfect fit who overlooked whatever flaws she may have. She hinted that the engagement had been done and dusted with two more processes - traditional and white wedding - left to go.

Edo encouraged anyone who has given up on their happily ever after to continue believing.

“They say, ‘your flaws are perfect for the heart that is meant to love you’ I now believe this wholeheartedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“1 of 3 done. My fairytale wedding is almost here.

“To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, Love will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.”