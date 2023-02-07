The mother of Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has passed away.
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's mum passes away
Many people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress' mother.
Recommended articles
The passing was announced by Funke's sister, Olubunmi Akindele, in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty, that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023. May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”
Pulse offers its condolences to the bereaved family.
Details later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng