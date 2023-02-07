ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's mum passes away

Babatunde Lawal

Many people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress' mother.

The mother of Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has passed away.

The passing was announced by Funke's sister, Olubunmi Akindele, in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty, that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023. May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”

