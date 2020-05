There are reports that Nollywood actress, Chizoba Bosah has passed away.

According to Yes International Magazine, the actress died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after battling diabetes, stroke, and high blood pressure.

Bosah became famous for her role in the movie 'Living In Bondage.'

She went on to star in several series including 'Checkmate' and most recently 'Tinsel.'

She died at the age of 52 and was survived by her husband.