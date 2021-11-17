Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success has welcomed a set of twins.
Her colleague, Iyabo Ojo shared the good news on Instagram on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
"Congratulations darling @bimbosuccess our latest Iya Ibeji in town, welcome to motherhood," she wrote.
Congratulations to the actress on the arrival of twins from all of us at Pulse.
The actress got married to movie director Bolaji Saheed in 2016.
Bimbo, a talented actress is one of the daughters of late Adebayo Success, the founder of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
