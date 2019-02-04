2019 appears to be a year of more celebrity babies arrivals as Walter Anga welcomes a beautiful daughter.

The Nollywood actor announced the arrival of his baby girl on Sunday, February 3, 2019, on his Instagram page. An obviously excited new dad couldn't hide his joy as he shared a photo of the baby with a cute caption.

"A baby is a blessing. A gift from heaven above, a precious little angel to cherish and to love...Having my baby girl in my arms today takes away all of my worries and stress. A sense of complete and total peace comes over me... Welcome to the WORLD, my little princess. I give God all the glory," he wrote.

Congratulations Walter Anga on the arrival of his newborn baby from all of us at PULSE.

Walter's baby comes less than a week after another Nollywood star, Seun Ajayi welcomed a baby son

Seun Ajayi welcomes son with wife

Seun Ajayi is one the happiest people on earth at the moment as he welcomes a bouncing baby boy with wife. The Nollywood actor announced the good news on via his Instagram page on Friday, January 25, 2019, where he shared photos of the baby and his wife. In his post, he celebrated his wife and went on thank God the arrival of the baby who he named, Modebare.

"21 days ago, God showed himself faithful and true blessing us with a bundle of true joy! First, let me celebrate this amazing woman @damibiyi. It's only after you have stuck by your wife from day one through to delivery that you will find new levels of respect for her. I love you, baby, thank you for all the sacrifices to make this happen.

"And to my Son, Modebare, know this, your daddy loves you so much I can't even describe this feeling in words. Thank you, Lord, for the privilege to be a husband and now a father! #Grateful #IamADaddy #FamilyOverEverything," he captioned the photos.

Seun and Dami got married in 2017, in a wedding ceremony which will forever remain one the most talked about celebrity wedding because of the dramatic 'Kiss your bride scene.'