Nollywood actor Nosa Rex loses dad

The actor describes his father's passing away as the worst moment of his life.

Nollywood actor Nosa Rex has lost his father.

The movie star announced the passing away of his father via his Instagram page on Monday, February 21, 2022.

"Worst moment of my life. ( I just got the strength to write this ). Rest in Peace DADDY ( MR. Friday Okunzuwa Uzamere is dead). He was sick and has been on life support since last month. While I made the world laugh on my page every day, I cry every night," he wrote.

"I tried my best, I prayed, fasted and was ready to go broke just to bring him back to life but God knows best. My dad was my everything. Since I lost my mum ( 15 years ago) he has been playing the role of a father and mother."

Rex went on to reminisce on the cordial relationship he had with his father which played a huge impact in his life.

"He taught me a lot about life and family. I decided to marry and settle down early because of the relationship I had with my dad. He was like my elder brother. He had me in his early 20s .. I could tell my dad everything and anything," he wrote.

"With tears in my eyes, I say Rest In Peace daddy. My hero, My supporter, My inspiration, My role model,🙏 #rip #broken #papaNosa #darkside"

Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, known by his stage name Nosa Rex and also as Baba Rex, is a Nigerian film and TV actor and film producer.

