Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe

Nigerian actor Ifeanyi Kalu has tied the knot.
The movie star got married to his heartthrob, Nicolette Ndigwe on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
The traditional marriage took place at Nwangele local government area in Imo State.
The ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple.
Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.
Nicolette is a filmmaker and poet.
Kalu is a Nigerian television and film actor, model and fashion designer.
He is best known for his role in the movie 'Lagos Cougars.'
