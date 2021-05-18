RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel and wife welcome 2nd child

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star's wife gives birth in the United States of America.

Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel [Instagram/DanielKDaniel]

Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel and his wife Teena have welcomed their second child.

The news of the arrival of the baby was announced by an Instagram handle @lyndclem on Monday, May 17, 2021.

"The Don is Here !!!! Thank you Lord. Congratulations Dee and Tee, welcome baby Don. ♉️🤴🏾 @danielkdaniel," she captioned the photo.

Interestingly, the movie star and his wife are yet to announce the news via their social media platforms.

Congratulations to the Daniels on the arrival of their baby.

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

They welcomed their first child in 2019.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

