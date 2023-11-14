ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Charles Inojie narrates emotional hospital visit to Mr Ibu

He says that they laughed, cried and made jokes together about the situation.

Charles Inojie and Mr Ibu made jokes about the amputation together [Torizone]
Charles Inojie and Mr Ibu made jokes about the amputation together [Torizone]

The actor stated that he initially did not want to post about the visit, to avoid making Mr Ibu's dire situation look less serious than it is. But after being given the go-ahead by his colleague, Inojie went ahead on his Facebook page on November 13, 2023.

He began, "I walked into his private ward in the ICU in the company of Chinyere Wilfred at whose behest we made the journey to Ever Care where he is being treated. We had just finished a set, and she suggested that we take the opportunity to visit Ibu. With us were Jasmine, Mrs Ibu, and a woman I believe is her friend."

Charkes Inojie's Facebook talking about his visit [Facebook]
Charkes Inojie's Facebook talking about his visit [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
Inojie noted that as soon as he and his guest stepped into the hospital room, Mr Ibu's eyes lit up. Almost immediately, he and his friend began a humorous exchange of banter between themselves about the leg that was amputated. The jokes continued to fly between them and according to Inojie, his good friend Ibu told him not to worry about him.

In the heartwarming piece, Inojie wondered how his friend was able to make light of his situation, beaming positivity despite being in obvious pain. He added that even the nurses joined them in laughing when the jokes were cracked.

"From one joke to the other, Ibu literally entertained us. For a moment, I peered into his eyes as if searching for the secret of his willpower, and again, he levelled me out. Ibu said, You dey pity for me? No fear, the doctor say I go fit still use the leg later, even though some betta-betta meat don commot for the leg. You could never stop wondering where he got the strength under such agonising pain to exude such positive energy so effortlessly," he continued.

The two comics joked about the situation to feel better [Facebook]
The two comics joked about the situation to feel better [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

After they prayed, the visit soon turned emotional because they began to cry, riddled with nostalgia. Inojie cried first and the next thing he knew Ibu shed tears too, and then joked about it.

He went on, "We gazed intently at each other and connected on the fading highways of nostalgia, and upon the instance, I felt a mad rush of hot tears welling up beneath my quivering eyelids. I quickly turned away for fear my animal weakness was threatening to have the better of me, but too late. Ibu was crying, too! We prayed and cried freely and came to, unconsoled. He wiped his eyes as I did mine, and out of the blues, the Ibu in him reared its head again. Ibu said to me 'Idiot, you go dey cry. Wetin dey beat you?" and I replied 'Mumu, you no cry?', to which he resorted, 'Na as I see you dey cry, na him I say make I support you na."

They cried and laughed together [Facebook]
They cried and laughed together [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The actor sent goodwill and prayers to his friend, wishing him a very speedy recovery.

