No sex before marriage for me - BBNaija's Bella reveals

In a controversial tweet, Big Brother Naija star Bella revealed that she would never have sex before getting married.

This revelation came as a response to a question circulating on the social media space, "One thing home training would never make you do", to which she responded "Sex before marriage!!'

This comes as a surprise to many because she is reportedly living with her boyfriend and Big Brother Co-star, Sheggz, so many assume that this means that they have been sleeping together.

However, this was not the first time she made mention of her virginity. During her time in the Big Brother house, she was heard telling her co-housemates that she is still a virgin.

The reality TV star is one of the most popular 'Big Brother level-up edition' house-mates from the year 2022. She was known for her in-house romance with her housemate Sheggz with whom she is still in a relationship.

During the recent Big Brother reunion, the 26-year-old confirmed that despite the speculations among people, her relationship with Sheggz was still smooth sailing.

"I was told not to date him by my family but I am an adult and I have made my choice. We are in a relationship as I speak,” she said to Ebuka the host.

Her boyfriend on the other hand also appreciated Bella for standing by him, despite people's disapproval.

In his words, “I just feel like Bella is a real one, she really held it down, and I just want to say thank you publicly on live television. You mean a lot to me for sure."