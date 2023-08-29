Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

In a heartwarming caption, the actor expressed his profound gratitude towards his fans for their love during his and his family's ongoing mourning period.

He said, "I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nkem noted that the loss of his daughter was the biggest change he had to adjust to, given that it was unexpected. He stressed that the kind words and encouragement from his loved ones and supporters helped him pull through his sadness.

In his words, "It was with deep gratitude that I received your note calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But this is a change I did not anticipate, and I am feeling an acute sense of loss. However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief."

Pulse Nigeria

On August 18, 2023, netizens were made aware of the sad news that the actor had lost his 24-year-old daughter to an undisclosed illness. The news made rounds on social media when the flier containing her burial arrangements was posted by a family member.