ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Losing a loved one is never easy, we hope he can find solace and comfort.

Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort
Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort

Recommended articles

In a heartwarming caption, the actor expressed his profound gratitude towards his fans for their love during his and his family's ongoing mourning period.

He said, "I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nkem noted that the loss of his daughter was the biggest change he had to adjust to, given that it was unexpected. He stressed that the kind words and encouragement from his loved ones and supporters helped him pull through his sadness.

In his words, "It was with deep gratitude that I received your note calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But this is a change I did not anticipate, and I am feeling an acute sense of loss. However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief."

The thespian lost one of his two daughters to sickness
The thespian lost one of his two daughters to sickness Pulse Nigeria

On August 18, 2023, netizens were made aware of the sad news that the actor had lost his 24-year-old daughter to an undisclosed illness. The news made rounds on social media when the flier containing her burial arrangements was posted by a family member.

Based on the information passed in the flier, his daughter, Kosisochukwu, passed away on June 28, 2023. Nkem has since received overwhelming support and well-wishes from his fanbase and fellow celebrities.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Hayor P shares Jaiye & Vibes EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Hayor P shares "Jaiye & Vibes" EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

Chinedu Ikedieze clears the air about his education because people think he's uneducated.

People think I'm uneducated because of the roles I play - Chinedu Ikedieze

Kate Henshaw wants the National Youths Service Corps to be scrapped [Instagram/k8henshaw]

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped