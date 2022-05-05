RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing sends warning to broke men planning to ask her out

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

The movie star issued the stern warning via her Snapchat page on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Recommended articles

"You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke sha. Who do you want to waste her time? My every second counts bro. Ain't ready to waste it on some meaningless conversation," she wrote.

Nkechi Blessing sends warning to broke men planning to ask her out
Nkechi Blessing sends warning to broke men planning to ask her out Pulse Nigeria

The movie star's post is coming barely a month after she slammed her ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan for being broke.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

"If they ask me what my so-called boyfriend does for a living, walai I don't have an answer. 3 weeks in London you no wake up go work, sleep and wake up for live video. If joblessness was a person...Tueh," she wrote.

The news of the couple's split first broke in April 2022.

According to several reports, the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations.

Nkechi Blessing and her former hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and her former hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday] Pulse Nigeria

However, the movie star's estranged husband, Falegan may have confirmed the end of their marriage after he went live on Instagram.

The actress later shared a post on her Instagram Stories she denied being dumped. According to her, she did the walking away from the marriage.

"The one wen I nor like na if you lie say you leave me. Nobody ever does...I simply take a walk and not say my side of the story cus really its not worth it. Say all you want to say but you see lie? We wear same trousers, na there you go vex me," she wrote.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New 'House of the Dragon' trailer drops ahead of August premiere

New 'House of the Dragon' trailer drops ahead of August premiere

Nkechi Blessing sends warning to broke men planning to ask her out

Nkechi Blessing sends warning to broke men planning to ask her out

Chimezie Imo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nkem Marchie to star in 'Choke' movie

Chimezie Imo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nkem Marchie to star in 'Choke' movie

Check out video of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife and their son

Check out video of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife and their son

Ray J claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in on s*x tape leak

Ray J claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in on s*x tape leak

Breakout series: Watch official trailer for teen dance-drama

Breakout series: Watch official trailer for teen dance-drama

Martell & Davido share what it means to 'Be The Standout Swift' in new film

Martell & Davido share what it means to 'Be The Standout Swift' in new film

Ninety is a ‘Rare Gem’ on his debut project [Pulse EP Review]

Ninety is a ‘Rare Gem’ on his debut project [Pulse EP Review]

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Trending

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Nigerian rapper Reminisce, Skit maker Taaooma and rapper CDQ [Instagram/Reminisce] [Instagram/Taaooma] [Instagram/CDQ]

Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped and raped her every day (VIDEO)

Juliet Ibrahim for her lipsticks and lashes line