Nkechi Blessing sends warning to broke men planning to ask her out

"You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke sha. Who do you want to waste her time? My every second counts bro. Ain't ready to waste it on some meaningless conversation," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The movie star's post is coming barely a month after she slammed her ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan for being broke.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

"If they ask me what my so-called boyfriend does for a living, walai I don't have an answer. 3 weeks in London you no wake up go work, sleep and wake up for live video. If joblessness was a person...Tueh," she wrote.

The news of the couple's split first broke in April 2022.

According to several reports, the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the movie star's estranged husband, Falegan may have confirmed the end of their marriage after he went live on Instagram.

The actress later shared a post on her Instagram Stories she denied being dumped. According to her, she did the walking away from the marriage.